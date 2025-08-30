High court seeks PA speaker’s reply in promotion case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Friday issued notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker seeking his response to a petition challenging promotion of a special secretary of the assembly first to BPS-20 and then to BPS-21 within one year.

A bench consisting of Justice Wiqar Ahmad and Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan issued the order after preliminary hearing of the petition filed by a lawyer, Ali Azim Afridi, requesting the court to ask the special secretary, Syed Wiqar Shah, under what authority he had been holding the post in BPS-20 and then in BPS-21 as special secretary because it was contrary to law.

The petitioner has challenged the two notifications of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker issued on May 25, 2024 and Jan 17, 2025, whereby the special secretary was promoted to BPS-20 and BPS21, respectively.

Advocate Bashir Khan Wazir appeared for the speaker and requested the bench to first decide the question of maintainability as they believe that this petition was not maintainable.

The bench observed that on next hearing it would decide the question of maintainability.

Mr Bashir claimed that the petitioner had gone personal with the respondent (Wiqar Shah).

The petitioner Ali Azim stated that he had always pursued cases on merit. He added that he had paid taxes to the government to the tune of Rs 4.9 million in last couple of years.

He stated that the respondent was earlier serving in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation and was appointed on deputation in the assembly as special secretary in BPS-19.

He said he had challenged in the high court his earlier posting and subsequent absorption in the assembly and the same was declared illegal through a judgement on Nov 13, 2018. Subsequently, the petitioner stated that the respondent was again appointed in BPS-19 in the provincial assembly.

He stated that in 2021, the respondent was relieved of his duty for further posting/appointment as director general research, Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad, on deputation for a period of three years.

He contended that the board of governors of PIPS ordered repatriation of the respondent in Aug 2021, but the order was held in abeyance by the then speaker of National Assembly in his capacity as president of the institute on Sept 3, 2021.

The petitioner said that the respondent was later on repatriated back to KP Assembly as director inter-provincial relations on Dec 19, 2023.

He pointed out that the said respondent was notified as special secretary in BPS-20 through the impugned order on May 25, 2024, with effect from Aug 23, 2023.

He said that subsequently, through the other impugned order on Jan 17, 2025, he was promoted to BPS-21. He contended that the said orders were contrary to the provisions of relevant law, rules and upgradation policy.

