Three arrested for killing seven members of a family

KOHAT: The police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in the killing of seven members of a family on August 17.

Addressing a press conference here the other day, the district police officer, Dr Zahidullah, said the deceased members of the family had left home for Tanda Dam in the evening for having a picnic there. He said that while returning from the picnic spot, they came under attack, as a result seven of them were killed.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be a women-related issue.

Those who were arrested by the special investigation team included Muhammad Sajid, Danish, and Shamsur Rehman, residents of Khara Garhi, Muhammadzai.

They originally hailed from Sadda tehsil of Kurram district.

The team was headed by SP city, Kamal Hussain, which included SHO city, Fayyaz Khan and other officials.

CONTRACTORS BOOKED: The district administration along with the halal food authority (HFA) here the other day arrested three contractors who were running eateries in the KDA divisional hospital under appalling conditions and sealed the outlets.

During an operation conducted on public complaints, the additional assistant commissioner and a team of HFA found fake salt in the preparation of fast food, adulteration and worse hygienic conditions.

A raid was conducted to stop the sale of unhealthy food items, which were harmful for human consumption.

A case has been registered againstthethree contractors, and they were handedover to the police.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025