CM direct officials to improve monitoring of health facilities

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday directed the authorities concerned to further strengthen and improve monitoring mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted service delivery at all health facilities.

Mr Gandapur stated that both primary and secondary health centres must have essential medicines available at all times, and the provincial government would provide the necessary resources on a priority basis to achieve this goal, said an official statement issued from the chief minister secretariat.

He reiterated that his government was working to provide quality education in schools and proper treatment in hospitals.

The chief minister while chairing a meeting of the health department to review the last six-month performance of the department’s Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) instructed that shortage of medical equipment in health centres must be addressed immediately and emphasised the need for special arrangements to maintain hygiene, particularly in hospital washrooms.

He underscored that the provincial government was making substantial investments in the health sector, and the benefits of these initiatives must reach the people without delay.

The meeting was attended by the adviser to the chief minister on health, secretary health, and other senior officials of the department.

The participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting as well as the overall performance of the IMU during the past six months.

It was informed that the IMU staff conducted a total of 17,743 visits to health facilities across the province, including 14,939 visits to primary health centres and 2,831 visits to secondary health centres.

According to the report, the availability rate of medical officers in primary health centres improved from 61 per cent to 73pc, while their absenteeism dropped from 12pc to 8pc.

During the past six months, Rs10.5 million was deducted from the salaries of absentee doctors in primary health centres, the statement said, adding that out of 1,766 absent doctors across the province, explanations were sought from 1,096, departmental proceedings were initiated against 12, inquiries were launched against 36, and 244 were issued warnings.

Similarly, the availability rate of medical officers in secondary health centres increased from 83pc to 86pc. In this category, Rs6.8 million was recovered from absent medical officers over the past six months. Out of 1,487 absent doctors in the district headquarters hospitals, explanations were sought from 719, departmental proceedings were initiated against 12, inquiries against 18, and warnings were issued to 264, while 522 faced other disciplinary actions.

The briefing further revealed that nine medical superintendents and seven district health officers (DHOs) had been removed from their positions on account of poor performance.

Regarding the provision of medicines, the meeting was informed that the availability of essential medicines in primary health centres had improved from 47pc to 55pc, while in secondary health centres it had risen from 47pc to 48pc.

The availability of essential medical equipment in primary centres improved from 93pc to 95pc, whereas in the secondary centers the availability of 60 essential items increased from 78pc to 80pc during the past six months.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025