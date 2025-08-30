Wildlife dept official shot dead in Topi

SWABI: A wildlife department official was shot dead in a crowded market in Topi city over a family dispute, said the district police and Rescue 1122 officials on Friday.

Noman Tahir, a resident of Baja Qasim Khel, while filing an FIR at Topi city police station, said that his 33-year-old brother Zeeshan Tahir was an employee of the wildlife department and they had enmity with their relatives, living in the Baja village.

He said that the two accused, Fakhrul Amin and his brother Fazal Amin, shot at his brother Zeeshan Tahir with a pistol near the market on the main road, killing him on the spot, while the accused escaped.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

NDM LEADER VISITS GADOON: The National Democratic Movement (NDM) provincial chairperson, Bushra Gohar, visited the flood-affected area of Bada Dam Gadoon and called for declaring the project dangerous by the government in view of the flood situation in the country, said a press release issued on Friday. The NDM delegation included finance secretary Nadeem Shah Bacha, district chairman Sabir Rehman, and Nazim Khan.

The delegation demanded immediate investigation against those who initiated the construction work and approval the dam.

On this occasion, Bushra Gohar said that this was a reflection of the 13-year corrupt rule of PTI in Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to poor quality construction materials, cracks had appeared in the dam, which is threatening the lives and livelihoods of people living in adjoining villages and settlements, she added.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025