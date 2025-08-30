E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Wildlife dept official shot dead in Topi

A Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

SWABI: A wildlife department official was shot dead in a crowded market in Topi city over a family dispute, said the district police and Rescue 1122 officials on Friday.

Noman Tahir, a resident of Baja Qasim Khel, while filing an FIR at Topi city police station, said that his 33-year-old brother Zeeshan Tahir was an employee of the wildlife department and they had enmity with their relatives, living in the Baja village.

He said that the two accused, Fakhrul Amin and his brother Fazal Amin, shot at his brother Zeeshan Tahir with a pistol near the market on the main road, killing him on the spot, while the accused escaped.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

NDM LEADER VISITS GADOON: The National Democratic Movement (NDM) provincial chairperson, Bushra Gohar, visited the flood-affected area of Bada Dam Gadoon and called for declaring the project dangerous by the government in view of the flood situation in the country, said a press release issued on Friday. The NDM delegation included finance secretary Nadeem Shah Bacha, district chairman Sabir Rehman, and Nazim Khan.

The delegation demanded immediate investigation against those who initiated the construction work and approval the dam.

On this occasion, Bushra Gohar said that this was a reflection of the 13-year corrupt rule of PTI in Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to poor quality construction materials, cracks had appeared in the dam, which is threatening the lives and livelihoods of people living in adjoining villages and settlements, she added.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...