ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

I am a 27-year-old woman from a conservative family and I am preparing for the provincial competitive examinations in Sindh. I have been in a relationship with my classmate since the time we were in university. It has been five years now.

My spouse-to-be, who is a banker, has a good heart, and he respects and cares for me. However, my thoughts have changed over the said period of time regarding having a future with him. Even though he is willing to marry me, he wants me to be a traditional wife, expecting me to drop my unconventional thinking. He has mentioned more than once that I cannot make progress in society with my current pattern of thinking.

This had led to my thoughts spiralling. I worry what will happen if the relationship does not work out, given our different attitudes to life. What if our thoughts collide and the collision leads to divorce? I do not want to get divorced and have to return home afterwards. I want the relationship to work. Please suggest a way forward.

Concerned About Future

Dear Concerned About Future,

Many young Pakistani women are finding themselves at the same crossroads as you... wanting to pursue their dreams, while the voices around (and sometimes those closest to them) are reminding them that a traditional lifestyle comes first. Women like you are excelling in education and breaking barriers in many fields but, unfortunately, regressive thinking is also very much alive in our society.

Let’s get one thing straight: the doubts you are having are not a sign of confusion on your part. They are, in fact, a sign of clarity. You’ve worked hard, you’re preparing for competitive exams, and you clearly value your independence and individuality. If the man you have been seeing for five years cannot respect your mind and your ambitions, then you need to reconsider whether marriage will make your life better, or will it make it harder?

Also, during this time, he knew that you were studying and that you are an ambitious person. It is not something he woke up and discovered yesterday. I wonder why he continued with the relationship if he wanted a housewife.

You’re afraid of ending up in a marriage where your way of thinking will probably not work. Hold that line of thinking, because it is your intuition telling you to protect yourself and your future. A good-hearted man is not necessarily the ideal partner for you if he wants to stifle your growth.

This is why Auntie is suggesting that you have one final, honest conversation with him. Tell him that you will not compromise on your right to work and grow. You have worked very hard for it and your ideal partner will support that. If he can’t accept that, then you already have your answer. It’s painful, because you have invested a lot of time in this relationship but, honestly, it is better to face heartbreak now than divorce later.

Auntie just doesn’t understand why people go for personality Type A and then try to turn them into personality Type B. Why not just go for Type B in the first place? The right partner will be supportive of your ambitions, as you should be of theirs.

Published in Dawn, EOS, August 31st, 2025