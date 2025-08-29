Dargai bar president shot dead in Malakand

BATKHELA: President of Dargai Tehsil Bar Association of Malakand district Advocate Khalid Khan was shot and killed by armed assailants here on Thursday.

According to a report from the levies post in Dargai, Advocate Khalid Khan was travelling from Dargai to the village of Syedra Jor in his car when he was attacked by assailants in another vehicle. As a result, Khalid Khan was killed on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The Malakand levies at Dargai post registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, JUI-F district leader Mufti Kifayatullah, who was critically injured inside his home after being shot by his son, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Islamabad.

His body was brought to his ancestral village in Batkhela, where he was laid to rest.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025