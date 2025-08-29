E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Dargai bar president shot dead in Malakand

Our Correspondent Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:36am

BATKHELA: President of Dargai Tehsil Bar Association of Malakand district Advocate Khalid Khan was shot and killed by armed assailants here on Thursday.

According to a report from the levies post in Dargai, Advocate Khalid Khan was travelling from Dargai to the village of Syedra Jor in his car when he was attacked by assailants in another vehicle. As a result, Khalid Khan was killed on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The Malakand levies at Dargai post registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, JUI-F district leader Mufti Kifayatullah, who was critically injured inside his home after being shot by his son, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Islamabad.

His body was brought to his ancestral village in Batkhela, where he was laid to rest.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...