Over five million children to be vaccinated in polio drive

PESHAWAR: Authorities launched a four-day anti-polio campaign in 16 selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday to vaccinate 5.75 million children.

The drive will be completed in two phases with the first phase starting formally on September 1 in 16 districts including Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kolai Palas, Mardan, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat and Kurram and three partial districts including Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi.

In the second phase, commencing on September 15, the campaign will be carried out in Bajaur and in all seven districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions, according to a press release.

The drive was inaugurated jointly by the adviser to chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali, and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah by administering polio drops to children and renewed the government’s resolve to eradicate the crippling disease from the province.

40,000 security personnel to protect 27,356 teams of vaccinators

“Polio eradication is among the top priorities of government. The entire government machinery from top to bottom including district administration, health department and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination to ensure complete eradication of this crippling disease,” said Ihtisham Ali.

The ceremony was also attended by Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan, coordinator of emergency operations centre (EOC) Shafiullah Khan, representative of Unicef Dr Inuwa Yao and other relevant officials.

Mr Ali said that polio eradication would be possible only when all children under five years were vaccinated. “We are conducting regular vaccination campaigns to ensure that all children up to the age of five years are vaccinated throughout the province during every anti-polio campaign,” he added.

He urged all segments of society particularly religious scholars, medical experts and media to extend their full support to government in the national cause of polio eradication.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahab Ali Shah said that provincial government was undertaking all possible initiatives for eradicating polio. He added that special action plans were put in place to ensure vaccination of every child in the campaign.

He said that government was also focusing on strengthening routine immunisation to ensure a healthier future for coming generation.

EOC has finalised all arrangements for the smooth execution of the vaccination campaign. For the successful implementation of the campaign, 27,356 teams of trained polio workers including 24,881 mobile teams, 1,418 fixed teams, 942 transit teams and 115 roaming teams have been formed to administer polio drops to children.

Besides, 6,455 area in-charges have also been appointed for supervision of these teams to make sure that all children in the target areas are given polio vaccines. About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the target areas for the protection of vaccinators.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025