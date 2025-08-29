E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Bajaur private schools seek compensation for hosting displaced people

A Correspondent Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:28am

BAJAUR: All Bajaur Private Schools Association, a body of private schools, has demanded financial assistance for schools accommodating internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the affected areas of the ongoing military operation.

The demand was made during a meeting of the association’s members held with its president Bahadur Said in the chair, said a statement.

According to the statement the meeting was attended by association members and private school owners and principals, with a focus on issues faced by private educational institutions where internally displaced persons (IDPs) were living.

The meeting was informed that around 100 private schools across the district had been accommodating internally displaced persons (IDPs) for about a month on the special request of the district administration to provide dignified shelter to the displaced people.

The meeting commended the decision to host IDPs in the schools as a humanitarian gesture and that such measures were crucial in extending support to the displaced people during their time of need,” the statement added.

However, the statement said that it was observed at the meeting that hosting IDPs in the schools had suspended educational activities for the past month, affecting the studies of thousands of the enrolled students.

The participants of the meeting, which lasted for a couple of hours, noted that the situation had led to a severe financial strain on private school owners, who were shouldering the burden of rent and teachers’ salaries without any income from suspended academic activities,” stated the statement.

The participants appealed to the provincial government, district administration, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide financial support to the private school owners to help them overcome the financial hardship, they are facing.

Following the meeting, a delegation of the association met with the deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, at his office, according to statement from the deputy commissioner office.

The delegation apprised the deputy commissioner of the private schools’ role in providing dignified shelter to IDPs and highlighted the challenges faced by school owners.

The deputy commissioner lauded the role of local private school owners in managing the accommodation of IDPs in suitable and safe premises, and assured the delegation that their key issues would be addressed in consultation with relevant authorities,” the statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...