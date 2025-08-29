Bajaur private schools seek compensation for hosting displaced people

BAJAUR: All Bajaur Private Schools Association, a body of private schools, has demanded financial assistance for schools accommodating internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the affected areas of the ongoing military operation.

The demand was made during a meeting of the association’s members held with its president Bahadur Said in the chair, said a statement.

According to the statement the meeting was attended by association members and private school owners and principals, with a focus on issues faced by private educational institutions where internally displaced persons (IDPs) were living.

The meeting was informed that around 100 private schools across the district had been accommodating internally displaced persons (IDPs) for about a month on the special request of the district administration to provide dignified shelter to the displaced people.

The meeting commended the decision to host IDPs in the schools as a humanitarian gesture and that such measures were crucial in extending support to the displaced people during their time of need,” the statement added.

However, the statement said that it was observed at the meeting that hosting IDPs in the schools had suspended educational activities for the past month, affecting the studies of thousands of the enrolled students.

The participants of the meeting, which lasted for a couple of hours, noted that the situation had led to a severe financial strain on private school owners, who were shouldering the burden of rent and teachers’ salaries without any income from suspended academic activities,” stated the statement.

The participants appealed to the provincial government, district administration, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide financial support to the private school owners to help them overcome the financial hardship, they are facing.

Following the meeting, a delegation of the association met with the deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, at his office, according to statement from the deputy commissioner office.

The delegation apprised the deputy commissioner of the private schools’ role in providing dignified shelter to IDPs and highlighted the challenges faced by school owners.

The deputy commissioner lauded the role of local private school owners in managing the accommodation of IDPs in suitable and safe premises, and assured the delegation that their key issues would be addressed in consultation with relevant authorities,” the statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025