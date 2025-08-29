Substandard meat, sick buffaloes seized in Chitral

CHITRAL: The district administration foiled an attempt to bring a large quantity of substandard meat and unhealthy buffaloes from the down-country to Chitral and sent the accused behind bars.

The additional assistant commissioner Darosh, Khalilullah, during a routine check at the Bradam location after crossing the Lowari Tunnel, foiled an attempt to sell sick buffaloes and substandard meat brought from the Punjab to Chitral and arrested the accused involved in this heinous crime.

The public circles of Chitral have praised the efforts of the DC Lower Chitral and the additional AC Darosh for this initiative and demanded.

The additional AC Darosh told Dawn that those who were in such activity would be dealt with iron hand..

He said that a case had been registered against the accused at the Asharit police station, while the substandard meat has been disposed of.

NARCOTICS TORCHED: The Lower Chitral police burnt a huge quantity of liquor, ice, opium, heroin and hashish which were seized by the police on different occasions.

In the presence of senior civil judge (Admin) Farman Ali and SI Abrar Ahmed of city police station, the drugs recovered in various cases in Lower Chitral were destroyed.

The narcotics included 49.10 kg charas, 831 grams heroin, 293 grams of opium and 277 litres of locally made liquor.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025