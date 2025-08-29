Orakzai DHO petitions high court against transfer order

PESHAWAR: The district health officer of Orakzai on Thursday challenged in Peshawar High Court his transfer by provincial government, alleging that the same was made at the behest of local MPA as he was annoyed with recent merit-based appointments against 66 posts of technical staff in the district.

The DHO, Dr Inayatur Rehman, has requested the court to declare as illegal and set aside the notification issued by provincial health department on Aug 25 of transferring him and directing him to report to director general health services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect.

He further sought declaration of the court to the effect that the actions of the MPA, Aurangzeb Khan, should be declared illegal for manipulating state machinery for personal gains. He sought directives of court for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker to send a reference to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualification of the said MPA.

The petitioner also alleged that the personal secretary of the MPA was an Afghan national and managed to get Pakistani nationality for himself and his family members. He sought directives of the court for the director general of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to cancel the CNICs of the said secretary and his family members.

Holds local MPA responsible for the move

Moreover, the petitioner sought directives of KP chief secretary to ensure observance of merit policy in all the government institutions and eliminate sense of insecurity amongst government functionaries and provide protection to them against political stakeholders.

The petition filed through advocates Ameenur Rehman Yousafzai and Khalid Khan Mohmand include as respondents the KP government through its chief secretary, special secretary to chief minister, health secretary, KP Assembly speaker through his secretary, director general health services, MPA Aurangzeb Khan, Nadra through its director general and others.

The petitioner stated that he was posted as DHO in Orakzai on Dec 10, 2024. He said that in compliance with a letter of health department of Jan 31, 2025, he initiated the process of filling posts of technical staff (BPS-11 and 12) of different categories in the district.

He stated that a large number of applications were received and Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (Etea), after conducting screening test, provided the list of qualified candidates.

He said that all those candidates, who secured more than 33 per cent marks in the Etea test, were directed to submit their educational testimonials and subsequently the eligible candidates were directed to appear for interview on May 26.

The petitioner stated that after conducting interviews, the final merit list was issued on July 15 duly approved by the departmental selection committee. He added that on the recommendation of the departmental selection committee, he issued appointment orders of the recommended candidates the same day on July 17.

The petitioner claimed that after publication of the merit list, the local MPA objected to the same and demanded its immediate cancellation and also raised erroneous allegations of collection of money from selected candidates.

He stated that the MPA and his supporters then also launched a campaign on social media against him based on frivolous allegations.

He alleged that a mob led by personal secretary of the MPA also forcibly entered the DHO office on Aug 19 and threatened him to vacate the office. He added that an FIR was registered at Hangu City police station against the MPA, his secretary and other culprits.

The petitioner contended that health department instead of appreciating his hard work and merit-based appointments issued the impugned notification of transferring him.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025