Siraj for early end to Bajaur operation

BAJAUR: Jamaat-i-Islami former chief Sirajul Haq has called for early conclusion of the ongoing targeted operation in Bajaur tribal district.

Talking to journalists at Madressah Ahiaul Uloom in Khar on Thursday during his visit to the district to meet with internally displaced persons, he said that the ongoing operation in several areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils needed to end soon to restore normalcy in the region.

“I request federal and provincial governments and all relevant authorities to end the ongoing operation in Mamund as it has not only displaced thousands of families but also severely disturbed routine activities in the entire district,” he said.

Mr Haq said that most political parties and locals were opposed to use of force. “Peace cannot be restored through tanks and cannons in any part of the country. Instead, it can be brought about by winning the confidence of people,” he said.

The JI former chief said that besides Bajaur, many tribal districts had witnessed numerous operations with different names over the past 20 years.

However, he said that all those operations only brought unrest to the areas.

He asked authorities concerned to realise the hardships faced by locals and conclude the operation in the larger interest of the people.

He said that federal and provincial governments were blaming each other for poor law and order in merged districts.

“Both the governments are equally responsible for the situation in tribal districts,” he added.

He also criticised federal and provincial governments for depriving tribal districts of development funds, saying merged districts were the most backward parts of the country.

Mr Haq, who was accompanied by scores of party leaders, praised the members of Bajaur Amn Jirga for their efforts to restore peace in the district through dialogue.

He said that displaced people were facing immense hardship. He said that local workers of JI were providing all kinds of support to them.

Earlier, Mr Haq visited IDP camps at Government Postgraduate College Khar and other places to express solidarity with displaced persons.

He directed JI local leadership and volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation to make all efforts to fulfil basic needs of displaced persons.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025