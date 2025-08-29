Three arrested for kidnapping, torturing man

MANSEHRA: The police have arrested three men accused of kidnapping, torturing, and filming a man after stripping him naked in the Lassan Thakral area here.

A police party led by the SHO of Saddar police station raided the Galli Lassan Thakral area on the orders of the district police officer, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, and arrested three out of six suspects nominated in the FIR.

The victim, a tailor by profession, was also recovered by the police from a hujra where he had been detained and fastened to a pillar.

Mohammad Adnan, who lodged the FIR, stated that his brother was in Lassan Thakral bazaar when the accused took him to a nearby hujra, tied him to a pillar, tortured him, stripped him naked and recorded a video.

A video clip that later went viral on social media showed a man, said to be Adnan’s brother, fastened with ropes to a concrete pillar in the courtyard of a building identified as a hujra in Lassan Thakral.

The police registered a case under sections 365, 342, 354, 355, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against three arrested suspects Malik Salar, Malik Waqas, and Malik Haji Ahmad.

Speaking to media persons later, the complainant said that his brother had been expelled from Lassan Thakral village by a jirga some three months ago after being allegedly caught in a house by locals for objectionable acts.

“The jirga had settled the issue out of court and ordered my brother to leave the area for five years,” Mr Adnan said.

He added that his brother had only returned to the village to meet their ailing mother, but the accused kidnapped him, took him to a hujra, where he was subjected to the above-mentioned ordeal.

