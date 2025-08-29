E-Paper | August 29, 2025

BoK announces Rs7.19bn half yearly profit before tax

Bureau Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:22am

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) on Thursday announced Rs7.194 billion profit before tax (PBT) for the half year ending on June 30, doubling from Rs3.481 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

A statement issued here said that similarly, profit after tax (PAT) surged to Rs3.365 billion, up from Rs1.551 billion a year earlier. It said that this impressive growth was the result of disciplined financial management, a sharpened focus on innovation, and continued trust placed in BoK by its valued customers and partners.

In recognition of this performance and in line with its commitment to reward shareholders, the board of directors has declared an interim cash dividend of Rs1.5 per share (15pc) for the half year ending on June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Hassan Raza, managing director and CEO of Bank of Khyber, stated: “This outstanding performance stands as a testament to the resilience of our business model, the dedication of our teams, and the growing confidence of our customers. At BoK, we are determined to go beyond numbers — we are shaping a bank that embodies innovation, inclusivity, and service excellence. The journey ahead is one of limitless potential, and together, we will continue to achieve greater milestones.”

With these results, Bank of Khyber reaffirms its commitment to sustainable growth, transparency, and meaningful contributions to the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan at large, added.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

