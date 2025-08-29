E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Lesco abolishes PTV fee in power bills

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, has announced that, in compliance with the directions of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy, the company has discontinued the PTV license fee previously charged in electricity bills.

“This facility has been implemented with effect from July 1, 2025, for all categories of consumers, and necessary instructions in this regard have already been issued to all Iesco offices,” he said while speaking to a delegation of people.

Engineer Mehmood further requested consumers to contact their nearest Iesco office for any additional information or clarification.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

