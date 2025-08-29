E-Paper | August 29, 2025

CDA hits back at farm owners who challenged Orchard Scheme in IHC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued show-cause notices to several citizens who had challenged the authority’s controversial Orchard Scheme land conversion plan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The notices, seen by Dawn, threaten the cancellation of allotments and sealing of properties for alleged building bylaw violations, just months after the IHC restrained the CDA from altering the scheme.

The dispute began in March when a group of farm owners, including Syed Mohammad Mansoor Shakil and Syed Tehseen Akhtar, petitioned the IHC. They challenged the CDA’s plan to convert green belts, natural watercourses (nallah land), and adjoining farmland into commercial and residential plots within the Orchard Scheme on Murree Road.

The court admitted the petition and applied the doctrine of lis pendens, effectively barring the CDA from creating any third-party rights or interests in the disputed land until a final verdict was reached.

However, instead of submitting the certified master plan as directed by the court, the CDA’s Directorate of Building Control (city) has now initiated the proceeding against the petitioners themselves.

Notices dated August 2 and August 22, 2025, were issued to Syed Muhammad Mansoor Shakil (Plot 52-A) and Syed Tehseen Akhtar (Plot 50), respectively.

The notices cite violations such as “non-conforming use” due to a lack of requisite plantation, unauthorised sheds and servant quarters, and construction not in compliance with bylaws. The recipients have been given seven days to explain why their properties should not be sealed.

This action has been condemned by the petitioners’ legal counsel and civil society as a blatant attempt to strong-arm the citizens into dropping their legal challenge.

“This is a blatant case of retaliation,” said Kashif Ali Malik, counsel for the petitioners. “The notices are nothing but an attempt to bully and blackmail citizens into silence. The timing and target of these actions speak volumes about the CDA’s intent.”

The case is scheduled to be heard in the Islamabad High Court in September, where the court is now expected to examine whether the CDA’s conduct constitutes mala fide intentions, contempt of court, and a clear abuse of power.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

