FFD warns of exceptionally high flood at Balloki on River Ravi in 24 hours

The PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division has warned that River Ravi at Balloki would face exceptionally high flood within 24 hours.

“Due to release from Indian dams, exceptionally high flood levels will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream,” the FFD said in a weekly outlook issued at 12pm.

It added that the Trimmu Barrage on Chenab was expected to attain a “very high” flood level on August 29, while Panjnad would face very high floods on September 2.

“River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is expected to attain [a] very high flood on 4th to 5th September,” the FFD reiterated.