Floods In Punjab Caused By Surge Coming From India | Zara Hat Kay | Dawn News

Updated 28 Aug, 2025 Flooding in Punjab Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.

28 Aug, 2025 NEV policy THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...

28 Aug, 2025 Kiln slavery IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...

Updated 27 Aug, 2025 Tug of war The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.

27 Aug, 2025 Manifest unconcern AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...