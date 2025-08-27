E-Paper | August 27, 2025

At least two dead and a dozen injured in Minneapolis shooting, including children: US media

AFP | Reuters Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:56pm

At least two people are dead and more than a dozen are injured after a shooter opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, officials told US media.

CBS said 15 children were being treated in local hospitals, while local radio reported several were in critical condition.

Earlier, police and paramedics were responding to an active shooter situation at a church, local news reported, citing the Minneapolis Police Department.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school.

“The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School,” the city said in a second post on X.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the shooting and would continue to provide updates.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said, without providing details on potential victims.

Later, United States President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had been fully briefed on the incident and that the White House “will continue to monitor the terrible situation”.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene,” Trump added. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

The confirmed shooting comes after a wave of false reports of active shooters at US college campuses around the country as students return from summer break.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...