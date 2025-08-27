At least two dead and a dozen injured in Minneapolis shooting, including children: US media

At least two people are dead and more than a dozen are injured after a shooter opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, officials told US media.

CBS said 15 children were being treated in local hospitals, while local radio reported several were in critical condition.

Earlier, police and paramedics were responding to an active shooter situation at a church, local news reported, citing the Minneapolis Police Department.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school.

“The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School,” the city said in a second post on X.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the shooting and would continue to provide updates.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said, without providing details on potential victims.

Later, United States President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had been fully briefed on the incident and that the White House “will continue to monitor the terrible situation”.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene,” Trump added. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

The confirmed shooting comes after a wave of false reports of active shooters at US college campuses around the country as students return from summer break.