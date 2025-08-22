200 people rescued after glacial burst in GB’s Ghizer: Rescue 1122

At least 200 people were rescued after a glacier burst in Gilgit-Baltistan blocked the Ghizer River, threatening the downstream areas, Rescue 1122 said on Friday.

A glacial burst, or glacial lake outburst flood (Glof), refers to an outburst of water from a glacial lake which could lead to severe flooding downstream, effectively blocking or overwhelming rivers in its path. Pakistan is home to over 13,032 glaciers, the largest reservoir of glaciers outside of the polar regions. However, experts have warned that about 10,000 glaciers in Chitral and GB have been reported to be receding due to climate change–induced temperature rise.

A statement from Rescue 1122 said, “200 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas and have been shifted to Ghizer’s Yangal and Samal areas.”

“Several people have been traumatised after [their] houses were destroyed. Medical assistance is being provided to the affected people,” it added.

In another statement issued earlier today, Rescue 1122 said, “A terrible incident of glacier outburst has taken place at Tildas and Rawshan villages in Gupis valley late at night, causing widespread destruction in the downstream.”

“The Ghizer River has been completely blocked for several hours, which has increased the risks for downstream areas with a possibility of high-level flooding in the river,” it added.

The statement said that the rescue personnel had been kept on alert on the orders of the Rescue 1122 director general and the Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Engineer Tahir Shah. Rescue 1122 also urged people living near the river to take timely precautionary measures and move to safe places.

GB Secretary Fida Hussain said that no casualties were reported and all the affected people were safe.

“The flood swept away everything in the downstream areas in Talidas and Rawshan villages,” he said, adding that 40 people, who were stranded, had been rescued.

He added that local volunteers were the first to rescue people from the floodwaters, after which Pakistan Army helicopters joined the operation.

“The high temperature caused a burst of the lake, and ultimately high flooding occurred in the Sado nullah on Wednesday night.

“Some shepherds informed the local community about the flood. People in dangerous areas were immediately shifted to other areas,” he said.

According to the locals, 80 per cent of the village has been washed away. A local named Abdul Wahid said, “Some shepherds, who were living near the glacier, had informed people living in the downstream areas through mobile communication about the flood and urged them to evacuate.”

The local administration said that the Ghizer River, after remaining blocked for eight hours, started spilling over the flood debris.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said that a rescue operation was initiated to evacuate the stranded people in the areas. He said, “The flow of the Ghizer River has remained blocked for many hours, but it poses a threat to low-lying areas if it bursts.”

Ghulam Muhammad, GB Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, said, “The flood, which occurred due to the bursting of the lake, completely destroyed 70 houses, while the river water is standing due to the flood debris, but the level is rising.”

He said that if the flow of the river water is not restored, hundreds of large houses will be submerged in the water. “The process of flooding in the drain due to the bursting of the lake has been ongoing since 10pm.”

Muhammad further said that the river spread three to four kilometres in length due to the standing water.

“Some people are still trapped, for whom an army helicopter has been sent to rescue them. Hopefully, the trapped people will also be rescued,” he added.

Rescue 1122 personnel carry out a rescue operation after a glacier burst in Gilgit-Baltistan blocked the Ghizer River, Aug 22. — Rescue 1122

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan issued orders to the GB home secretary and GB Disa­ster Manage­ment Aut­h­ority director general to immediately rescue the people trapped in the flood.

The CM said, “All available resources will be utilised to rescue the precious human lives and help will be sought from the Pakistan Army.”

He also directed the Gilgit and Ghizer police officials and the concerned departments to ensure safety measures in the settlements adjacent to the river.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Eman Shah said that authorities have started initial relief and rescue activities. “Steps are being taken to shift people from Ghizer River downstream areas to safer places in fear of the temporary lake formed in Ghizer bursting,” he said.

Earlier this month, a Glof from the Shishper Glacier tore through Hassanabad Nullah, swee­ping away part of the Karakoram Highway and destroying public and private properties.

A glacier burst in Bagrot Valley caused the death of one person on Aug 1, while his father was injured, according to the regional government’s spokesperson.