Sindh govt orders closure of Karachi schools, colleges on Thursday after heavy rain

All public and private schools and colleges in Karachi will remain closed on Thursday as heavy rains have left parts of the city waterlogged, the Sindh Education Department announced.

Power was nearly restored across the city, and only a few roads had remained inundated after Tuesday’s heavy downpour before a late evening spell of heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday interrupted Karachiites’ hopes for a quick return to normalcy.

The Sindh government had ordered all private and public educational institutions across the city to remain closed on Wednesday, after Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab declared a rain emergency.

Notifications issued today by the Sindh government’s college and school education departments stated that schools will remain closed tomorrow (August 21) due to the heavy rain. The notices are available with Dawn.com.

The government notified that the closure will apply to all private and public institutions in Karachi division, which are under the administrative control of the Sindh government’s College Education Department and School Education and Literacy Department.