Flight operations disrupted as monsoon rain hits Karachi

Flight operations were affected at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday as the city received heavy rainfall, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA).

Karachi received heavy rainfall in several areas over the day, triggering power outages throughout the city as the authorities advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

According to a statement issued by PAA spokesperson Saifullah Khan, several flights were affected due to inclement weather during the day.

Affected flights included Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) PK 304 from Karachi to Lahore, which was scheduled for 2pm but was delayed till 5pm.

PIA’s flights from Karachi to Quetta and Sukkur were also cancelled, whereas the flight to Islamabad was delayed an hour till 5pm.

The national flag carrier also confirmed in a separate statement that its flight operations were affected due to bad weather in Karachi and Islamabad.

“Due to bad weather, strong winds and rain in Islamabad and Karachi, there was a slight change in the movement of PIA flights,” a statement from PIA’s Corporate Communication Division read.

Due to bad weather, flights may be delayed, the statement added, instructing passengers to contact the PIA Call Centre at 111-786-786 for information regarding their flights, the statement added.

International flights were also affected as a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Karachi was diverted to Multan, according to the PAA.

FlyJinnah’s flight from Peshawar for Karachi was also 2 hours late because of the bad weather in Karachi.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger urban flooding, deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas. The Meteorological Department had predicted rains in the city from this week.

According to a notification from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Mayor Murtaza Wahab has declared a rain emergency in the city.

The notification added that he “cancelled all types of (leave) including weekly holidays”, for the essential services departments, directing them to remain available.

According to the Met Office, as of 5pm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed recorded the highest level of rain at 145 millimetres, followed by Airport Old Area with 138mm, Keamari 137mm, Jinnah Terminal 135mm, University Road 132mm, Saadi Town 123mm, Defence Housing Authority Phase VII 121mm, PAF Base Faisal 114mm, Surjani Town 111.2mm, North Karachi 108.4mm, Korangi 96.6mm, Nazimabad 92mm, Gulshan-i-Maymar 75.2mm, PAF Masroor Base 75mm, Orangi Town 66.2mm and Bahria Town 4.8mm.