Karachi wakes to much-awaited rain, power outages in several areas across city

Karachi received rainfall in several areas of the city on early Tuesday morning, triggering power outages throughout the city as traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

In a traffic advisory issued by Karachi Traffic Police at 8:11am, rain caused the traffic to slow down in multiple points across the city, including Sharea Faisal and the main National Highway.

The traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures in light of the situation, such as avoiding sudden braking, maintaining a slow speed and safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has directed the district administration, PDMA, health department and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert amid the situation.

He ordered the immediate drainage of rainwater and instructed the relevant administrations to remain in contact with PMD and Sindh PDMA.

“All Deputy Commissioners should be present in the field with their staff,” the chief secretary said.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a weather advisory, forecasted intermittent rains to continue throughout the day.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain at 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be 85 per cent.

According to the Met Office, as of 8am, Saddi town recorded the highest level of rain at 35.8mm, followed closely by Gulshan e Maymar at 33.3mm, while Nazimabad recorded 26mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 3mm, University Road 4.4mm, PAF Base Faisal 1mm, Korangi 4.6mm, Surjani Town 7mm, and DHA Phase VII 3mm.

The following parts of Sindh have been forecasted to receive rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places: Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mirpur Khas.

According to an earlier PMD forecast, widespread rain and thunderstorms with few moderate to isolated heavy or very heavy falls were expected in the province till August 22, with occasional gaps.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to oversee preparations for the monsoon rains.

A press release from his office said CM Shah put all the local bodies, administration and traffic police on high alert, and directed them to strengthen coordination between the relevant departments and organisations.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.