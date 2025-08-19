Heavy rain leaves main streets flooded in Karachi; several areas without power

Karachi continues to receive heavy rainfall in several areas since Tuesday morning, triggering power outages throughout the city as traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

An update from the Karachi Traffic Police at 3:37pm warned of slow movement across the following key roads in the city:

District South: Capri Chowk-Numaish Chowrangi, Liaquat Highway, Baba Urdu Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Faisal Awari Tower-FTC, II Chundrigar Road, Fawara Chowk, Denso Hall, Abdullah Haroon Road

District East: Bahadurabad, PAF Bridge-city, University Road

District Central: Lasbela Chowk, Nipa-Sir Syed University, Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road, Jahangir Road

District West: Gulbai Chowk, Lakdi Godi, Dabba Mor, PTC Gate

District Malir: National Highway, Jinnah Avenue Road

The traffic police advised citizens to take precautionary measures in light of the situation, such as avoiding sudden braking, maintaining a slow speed and a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

Visuals showed main roads and arteries of the city submerged under water with traffic stuck.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has directed the district administration, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the health department, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert amid the situation.

He ordered the immediate drainage of rainwater and instructed the relevant administrations to remain in contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the PDMA.

“All deputy commissioners should be present in the field with their staff,” the chief secretary said.

A Google Maps screenshot at 5:25pm on Tuesday shows traffic blockages at several thoroughfares across the city.

Separately, PMD, in a weather advisory, forecasted intermittent rains to continue throughout the day.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain at 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be 85 per cent.

According to the Met Office, as of 2pm, Nazimabad recorded the highest level of rain at 76.9 millimetres, followed by North Karachi with 56.8mm, Surjani Town 36mm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 35mm, Orangi Town 31.2mm, Keamari 30mm, Saadi Town 24mm, PAF Masroor Base (23mm), PAF Base Faisal 17mm, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VII 15mm, Korangi 14.6mm, Airport Old Area 13mm, Gulshan-i-Maymar 11mm, Met Office University Road 9mm and Bahria Town 4.8mm.

On the status of power outages in the city, the K-Electric spokesperson said that the power distribution system was stable with over 1,340 out of 2,100 feeders supplying electricity as of 4:15pm.

“As per safety protocols, power supply is temporarily disconnected in low-lying areas and regions with encroachments and electricity theft through illegal connections. Accumulated rainwater in various areas is causing difficulties in power restoration efforts. Restoration work in affected areas will commence as soon as accumulated rainwater recedes and safety clearance is received from ground teams,” the spokesperson said.

A weather forecast from the PMD at 4pm predicted “torrential rains” in Sindh and parts of Balochistan in the next couple of days.

“Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country especially the southern parts,” the PMD said.

It added that under the influence of the above, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls, at times very heavy) were expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, and at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from August 19-22 with occasional gaps.

The PMD said rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls) were expected in Balochistan’s Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur from Aug 19-22 with occasional gaps.

It added that subdued rain-wind/thundershower were expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree/Galliyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi from Aug 19-22.

The PMD warned that torrential rains may cause urban floods in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro from Aug 19-22.

It also cautioned that torrential rains may generate flash floods in north/southeastern parts of Balochistan from Aug 19-22.

It advised all authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

A day prior, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to oversee preparations for the monsoon rains.

A press release from his office said CM Shah put all the local bodies, administration and traffic police on high alert, and directed them to strengthen coordination between the relevant departments and organisations.

Rain emergency declared

According to a notification from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Mayor Murtaza Wahab declared a rain emergency in the city.

The notification added that he “cancelled all types of (leave) including weekly holidays”, for the essential services departments, directing them to remain available.

He also directed the municipal services, the fire brigade and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) departments of KMC to establish a Rain Emergency Cell, coordinating with all essential services departments.

On the instructions of the Karachi East Zone’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Farrukh Ali, the East Zone police is on high alert to deal with the possible effects of rains, the DIG’s Media Cell said in a statement.

“Clear orders have been issued to all SDPOs (sub-divisional police officers) and SHOs (station house Oofficers) to remain present in their respective areas, ensure drainage, traffic flow and take immediate steps to deal with any emergency,” the statement said.

It added that the DIG had instructed that the protection of life and property of citizens should be ensured at all costs, paying special attention to low-lying areas. Rescue teams and helplines should be kept active, and timely guidance and assistance should be provided to the public.

The DIG statement also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary movement during bad weather, advising them to contact 15 or the nearest police station immediately in case of any emergency.

“Police are with the public at all times in all weathers,” it added.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani contacted various town chairmen, municipal committee chairmen and municipal commissioners over the phone to seek details regarding the situation after the rains.

The said the chairmen of all towns and union councils and the municipal commissioners should immediately use all resources to drain water from the roads on an emergency basis.

“In the first phase, all important highways should be cleared so that the delivery of machinery or other equipment to the affected areas can be ensured,” he said in a statement from his office, adding that small highways and streets should be tackled next.

He urged citizens to limit their movement due to water on the roads to avoid any accident and also urged them to stay away from power poles and other electrical installations.

“In some areas, due to the power outage by K-Electric, sewage pumping stations are facing difficulties. As an alternative, these pumping stations are being operated with emergency generators,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said in another statement that rainwater had accumulated inside the Nazimabad Underpass, causing traffic to be diverted above the underpass on Hakim Ibne Sina Road.

The spokesperson, Saeed Arain, noted that there is “no traffic problem”, saying, “Traffic police are present and managing traffic flow.”

It requested citizens to exercise caution while travelling, guiding them to the Traffic Police Help Line at 1915 for the Central District.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger urban flooding, deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.