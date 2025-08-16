E-Paper | August 16, 2025

Category 4 hurricane Erin continues to intensify, US National Hurricane Centre says

Reuters Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 06:57pm
Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season and has developed into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, moves westward near Puerto Rico in a composite satellite image August 16. — Reuters
Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season and has developed into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, moves westward near Puerto Rico in a composite satellite image August 16. — Reuters

Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm, the United States National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Saturday.

The storm is currently 193 kilometres northeast of Anguilla, with maximum sustained winds of 233km per hour.

Swells generated by Erin will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos Islands through the weekend, the NHC said.

The swells will spread to the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east coast of the US early next week, it said.

Erin is expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, the centre said.

