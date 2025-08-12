The Air We Breathe 2025 Published August 12, 2025 0 Join our Whatsapp channel 11/10/2025 Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Digital Trust and Safety: How Can Online Platforms Be Safer For Users? Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session Comments Closed