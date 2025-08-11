E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 tonnes white sugar tender, traders say

Reuters Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 05:07pm

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Monday received offers in its international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said in initial assessments.

On July 8, the government had approved plans to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar to help maintain price stability. Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

TCP had last week issued a fresh international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of white refined sugar, after a previous one for 50,000 tonnes of sugar in July reportedly received no offers.

The lowest price offered in the tender was believed to be $539.00 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, according to traders. They said offers were still being considered and no purchase had been reported yet.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house ED&F Man for 50,000 tonnes of fine-grade sugar sourced from any origin.

There were reportedly three other participants in the tender.

Dreyfus was said to have offered $580.75 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes of fine-grade sugar from any origin, while Al Khaleej Sugar offered $586.00 a tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes of medium-grade sugar sourced from the United Arab Emirates.

Trading house Bare offered $555.00 c&f for medium-grade and $550.00 c&f for fine-grade sugar, both from Brazil.

Reports reflect the assessments so far from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

No purchase was reported in a previous tender for 100,000 tonnes on July 31, with the lowest price offer also $539.00 a tonne c&f.

The new tender seeks small/fine- and medium-grade sugar from worldwide origins, excluding India and Israel.

The sugar shipments should be organised to achieve the arrival of all the sugar in Pakistan by October 20, traders said.

Shipment of breakbulk supplies is sought from September 1 to September 15 for 50,000 tonnes, while the rest can be shipped from September 10 to September 25. Sugar in ocean shipping containers can also be shipped between September 1 to 20.

Meanwhile, traders remain puzzled by the government’s sugar trade policy.

During FY25, Pakistan exported 765,734 tonnes of sugar, generating $411 million in foreign exchange, with an average per tonne price of $537. By contrast, only 33,101 tonnes were exported in FY24, earning just $21m.

With the government vowing strict monitoring of sugar stocks, a cartelisation case involving 79 sugar mills and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is also being heard by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...