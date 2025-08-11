Editorial: Arab and Muslim states must ensure Israel is unable to fund Gaza genocide through trade

Updated 11 Aug, 2025 Gaza indifference Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.

11 Aug, 2025 E-vehicle incentive THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...

11 Aug, 2025 Fire hazards CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...

Updated 10 Aug, 2025 Tribunal delays ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.

10 Aug, 2025 Global plastic treaty THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...