E-Paper | August 07, 2025

At least 7 injured as fire at Karachi’s Export Processing Zone causes partial building collapse

Imtiaz Ali Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 03:37pm
Firefighters work to control a blaze at a garment factory at the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi. — DawnNewsTV
Firefighters work to control a blaze at a garment factory at the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi. — DawnNewsTV

At least seven people were injured on Thursday after a fire at a factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi caused part of a building to collapse, officials said, as rescue efforts were underway.

Fire incidents are common in the metropolis due to the absence of adequate fire safety measures in buildings.

“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital via Edhi ambulance,” Rescue 1122 said in a statement. “The fire, which began at a garment factory near the KEPZ, is still blazing with intense rescue efforts to curb it.”

At least four ambulances, six fire brigade trucks, and a snorkel reached the site of the incident along with fire and rescue teams upon receiving information of the incident, Rescue 1122 said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

A massive fire that broke out at a factory in KEPZ in June was brought under control after 36 hours. The blaze destroyed three factories completely and left five people injured, including four firefighters who sustained burns and injuries from falling debris, the officials said.

A similar incident took place in April. No casualties were reported, but four people, including one firefighter, were affected by smoke inhalation, while 12 fire tenders worked for four hours to bring the fire under control.

More to follow

