Breathe Pakistan Timeline

A_DATE: February 2025 A_TITLE: International Climate Change Conference 2025 A_ADDRESS: Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad

February 6 & 7, 2025 A_LINK: https://breatheconferenceagenda.dawn.com/ A_DESCRIPTION: A two-day climate change conference featuring over 90 international and local speakers, approximately 2,000 attendees, and 15 sessions focused on stronger climate governance and global advocacy.

B_DATE: October 2025 B_TITLE: The Air We Breathe B_ADDRESS: Lahore

October 11, 2025 B_LINK: https://breatheconferenceagenda.dawn.com/the-air-we-breathe/ B_DESCRIPTION: A focussed conference on Air Pollution.

C_DATE: April 2026 C_TITLE: International Climate Change Conference 2026 C_DESCRIPTION: Following the inaugural Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference 2025, Dawn Media reaffirms its commitment to engaging stakeholders and the public in driving climate action and keeping this urgent issue at the forefront.