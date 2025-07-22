Iranian president to visit Pakistan on 26th July

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive here on July 26.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi discussed the upcoming visit with his Iranian counterpart during a telephone conversation on Monday.

Mr Naqvi said Pakistan is looking forward to welcoming the Iranian president.

Mr Pezeshkian will be the second Iranian presi­dent to visit Pakistan in as many years.

In April 2024, Ebrahim Raisi undertook a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the trip — which took place a month before Mr Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash — the foreign dignitary also visited Lahore and Karachi.

During his phone call with Mr Naqvi, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni thanked him for his recent visit to Iran.

He expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property during the floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2025