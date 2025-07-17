E-Paper | July 17, 2025

FO says ‘no information’ on Trump’s reported visit to Pakistan in September

Abdullah Momand | Reuters Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 06:37pm

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday said he had “no information” regarding widespread reports of United States President Donald Trump’s visit to Pakistan in September.

Earlier in the day, some local television news channels reported, citing sources, that Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September. The news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.

Talking to Dawn.com on the reported visit, the FO spokesperson said: “We have no information about this matter.”

Similarly, a US embassy spokesperson in Islamabad told Reuters, “We have nothing to announce,” and said that the White House might be able to provide confirmation on the president’s schedule.

If confirmed, the visit would be the first by a US president since nearly two decades ago, when then-president George W Bush visited Pakistan in 2006.

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

India is due to host the summit of the so-called Quad countries this year, but dates for the meeting have not been announced yet.

The Quad grouping includes the US, India, Australia and Japan and is focused on countering China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific region.

Britain’s King Charles will host Trump from September 17 to 19 for his unprecedented second state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Pak US Ties, Trump 2.0

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital gaps
Updated 17 Jul, 2025

Digital gaps

Digital technology affords Pakistan a unique opportunity to transform itself into a dynamic digital economy.
A grave matter
17 Jul, 2025

A grave matter

IT is a weighty issue, and one which many would not touch with a barge pole, primarily out of concern for...
Vaccine paradox
17 Jul, 2025

Vaccine paradox

PAKISTAN has recorded its highest-ever coverage of the DTP vaccine — protecting children against diphtheria,...
The next deluge
Updated 16 Jul, 2025

The next deluge

Pakistan, and others vulnerable to climatic extremes, must heed the warning before the next deluge arrives — because it surely will.
FC revamp
16 Jul, 2025

FC revamp

WHAT’S in a name? The civilian paramilitary force hitherto known as the Frontier Constabulary will continue to...
Simplified tax forms
16 Jul, 2025

Simplified tax forms

THE rollout of a new interactive tax return form should ease filing by simplifying the procedure, addressing a...