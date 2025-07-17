PSX reaches new intraday peak of 138,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued its renewed bullish momentum as it crossed the 138,000 points during intraday trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,785.25 points, or 1.31 per cent, to stand at 138,165.21 points at 11:57am, from the previous close of 136,379.96 points.

The PSX had staged a modest recovery yesterday as investors resumed buying, encouraged by the formation of a high-level committee to address the business community’s concerns over the recently introduced taxation measures.

The development has helped the KSE-100 index gain momentum despite the July 19 strike call by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to protest against the powers to arrest and prosecute businessmen introduced in the federal budget.

Investor confidence was also reinforced by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent briefing to Moody’s on Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic outlook and financial stability, bolstering optimism for a potential ratings upgrade in the credit rating agency’s upcoming review.

More to follow