2 dead, 6 injured as five-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

At least two people died and six were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area on Friday, officials said.

“Two bodies of men were brought to CHK (Civil Hospital Karachi),” Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com.

“Six injured persons were brought […] Five have sustained minor injuries while the sixth one is critical,” Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon, the executive director of CHK’s Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, told Dawn.com.

Rescue efforts were underway at the building situated on Fida Hussain Shaikha Road in Lyari’s Baghdadi neighbourhood, according to a statement from the Baghdadi police.

The injured included two men and three women, according to a list of patients shared by Dr Memon with Dawn.com. They were identified as 25-year-old Rashid Aziz, 30-year-old Santia Chaitan and Chanda Jumma, 50-year-old Yousaf Subhan, and 55-year-old Fatima Babo.

Sindh’s Rescue 1122, in a statement, said its Urban Search and Rescue team, along with an ambulance and a disaster-response vehicle, was dispatched to the building’s location “right after it was alerted about the incident”.

The Baghdadi police’s statement also said police and rescue teams were immediately sent to the site as several people were reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“Relief and rescue work is ongoing,” said Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on X.

Today’s incident comes days after a portion of a building collapsed in the city’s Kharadar area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

In April, a 10-year-old girl died when a three-storey building in Bhains Colony suddenly collapsed, while a man and a woman were pulled alive from the debris.

Sindh CM seeks report

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed that rescue teams should immediately rescue those trapped under the rubble, while immediate medical assistance should be provided to the injured.

“This is an unfortunate incident; concerned authorities should submit an immediate report,” CM Murad was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson Abdul Rashid Channa.

The statement noted that the chief minister was informed that five wounded people have been rescued from the rubble and rescue operations were still ongoing.

CM Murad also sought details of dilapidated buildings in Karachi from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

“Dangerous buildings should be identified immediately and practical steps should be taken to protect citizens,” CM Murad said. “Negligence will not be tolerated; protection of human lives is top priority.”

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his grief over the incident and ordered rescue authorities to conduct “immediate, effective, and coordinated relief operations”.

In a statement, he directed that all available resources be employed to safely rescue those trapped under the rubble, and that “every possible facility” be provided to the affected families.

“Any kind of neglect or carelessness will be intolerable,” Tessori warned.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also took notice of the incident and ordered the top officials of the relevant authorities, including the SBCA, to reach the site of the incident to monitor the rescue efforts.

“A report on the causes of the building collapse and all its reasons should be submitted immediately,” he said in a statement issued by his media consultant, Zubair Memon.

“All obstacles around the building should be removed to speed up the rescue operation,” Ghani added.

