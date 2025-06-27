E-Paper | June 27, 2025

DeepSeek faces expulsion from Apple, Google app stores in Germany

Reuters Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 04:35pm

Germany’s data protection commissioner has asked Apple and Google to remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores in the country due to concerns about data protection.

Commissioner Meike Kamp said in a statement on Friday that she made the request because DeepSeek illegally transfers users’ personal data to China.

The two US tech giants must now review the request promptly and decide whether to block the app in Germany, she added.

DeepSeek did not respond to a request for comment. Apple and Google were not immediately available for comment.

According to its own privacy policy, DeepSeek stores numerous personal data, such as requests to its AI programme or uploaded files, on computers in China.

“DeepSeek has not been able to provide my agency with convincing evidence that German users’ data is protected in China to a level equivalent to that in the European Union,” Kamp said.

“Chinese authorities have far-reaching access rights to personal data within the sphere of influence of Chinese companies,” she added.

The commissioner said she took the decision after asking DeepSeek in May to meet the requirements for non-EU data transfers or else voluntarily withdraw its app. DeepSeek did not comply with this request, she added.

DeepSeek shook the technology world in January with claims that it had developed an AI model to rival those from US firms such as ChatGPT creator OpenAI at much lower cost. However, it has come under scrutiny in the United States and Europe for its data security policies.

Italy blocked it from app stores there earlier this year, citing a lack of information on its use of personal data, while the Netherlands has banned it on government devices.

US lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would ban US executive agencies from using any AI models developed in China.

Reuters exclusively reported this week that DeepSeek is aiding China’s military and intelligence operations.

