Both in US and Pakistan, deportation is being conducted callously

Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 09:34am
Pakistan

Opinion

Editorial

Vigilance needed
Updated 27 Jun, 2025

Vigilance needed

There must be zero tolerance for hate speech both in the real and virtual worlds.
Vaccine backslide
27 Jun, 2025

Vaccine backslide

THE findings of a landmark study in The Lancet offer a nuanced verdict on half a century of childhood immunisation....
System shock
27 Jun, 2025

System shock

THE level of hysterical Islamophobia propagated through mainstream Western media and global social media by both...
Gaza ceasefire now
Updated 26 Jun, 2025

Gaza ceasefire now

And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.
Drugs on campus
26 Jun, 2025

Drugs on campus

A NARCOTICS crisis has long been brewing in Pakistan, whether or not we admit it. As illegal substances flood our...
Forgotten prisoners
26 Jun, 2025

Forgotten prisoners

TO lessen tensions with the opposition, it is necessary for the government to refrain from taking any step that ...