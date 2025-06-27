Both in US and Pakistan, deportation is being conducted callously Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 09:34am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Pakistan Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more Rubio, PM Shehbaz stress importance of promoting durable Israel-Iran peace Budget 2025-26: National Assembly passes Rs17.6tr budget amid opposition outcry Finance minister hails Balochistan budget ‘milestone’ On DawnNews مقامی امریکیوں کی نسل کشی سے غزہ میں مظالم تک، ‘امریکا کی روح زہرآلود ہورہی ہے’ محرم میں کربلا کی زیارت: ‘ایران-اسرائیل جنگ نے زائرین کو مشکل میں ڈال دیا ہے’ نیتن یاہو کا انجام کیا ہوگا؟ Dawn News English Pakistan’s Power Crisis Explained Roundup: Israel-Iran Ceasefire Updates Cautious Optimism As World Welcomes Iran-Israel Ceasefire Will 18% GST Kill Pakistan’s Solar Dream? Susi Snyder: What Would It Take For Both Countries To Hold A Ceasefire? Can Pakistan Stay Neutral in Iran-Israel Conflict? Tipping Point in Iran Comments Closed