E-Paper | June 14, 2025

Opposition parties reject ‘anti-people’ budget

Tahir Siddiqui Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 11:26am
Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah delivers the budget speech as opposition members (right) gather in front of the speaker’s dais to stage a protest.—APP / PPI
Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah delivers the budget speech as opposition members (right) gather in front of the speaker’s dais to stage a protest.—APP / PPI

KARACHI: Opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly rejected the provincial budget and criticised the Sindh government for an “anti-people” financial plan.

Talking to reporters at the Media Corner of the Sindh Assembly, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rejected the budget, terming it a gimmickry of numbers.

“We thought that the rulers of Sindh would provide relief to the people, but the budget did not give anything to them,” he said, adding that the budget proposals of the opposition were bulldozed. “Our recommendations were accepted in the pre-budget session. Today, the chief minister retracted his own words in the pre-budget session,” he said.

The MQM-P leader said that the chief minister was responsible for the destruction of the province.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq told the media that Karachi paid the highest taxes, yet it was ignored. “The budget does not include any mega projects for Karachi,” he lamented and added that there were only taxes on the city and no facilities.

He said that the MQM-P, which was protesting in Sindh, was part of the power in the federation and it could not take anything for Karachi in the federal budget. “The PPP, MQM-P and PML-N are equal partners in the abuse of Karachi,” he added.

He said that no relief was given to the people in the budget. “Budget 2025 is a blow to the middle and working class,” he said.

Sharjeel responds

Reacting to the opposition parties’ protest in the assembly, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the alliance between the MQM-P and PTI had now been clearly exposed.

He said that the two parties which once contested against each other for seats were now seen standing side by side on the assembly floor.

While speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Mr Memon said that the behaviour exhibited by the MQM-P in the assembly stemmed from a sense of deprivation.

He added that if the MQM-P had truly cared about the people of Karachi, it would have raised its voice against the federal government over the budget for the K-4 water project.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...
Climate realities
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Climate realities

Finance Minister says, "We are living climate change day in and day out”.
Minimum wages
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Minimum wages

Foolish to expect toothless and corrupt provincial employees’ social security organisations to force wealthy employers to implement the minimum wage.
Iran attack fears
13 Jun, 2025

Iran attack fears

AS the fate of the US-Iran talks remains undecided, there are worrying signs that in case the negotiations collapse,...