E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Israel orders military to block Gaza-bound aid boat

AFP Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 09:11pm
An image of the Madleen. — Photo via X/@GazaFFlotilla
An image of the Madleen. — Photo via X/@GazaFFlotilla

Israel’s defence minister on Sunday ordered the military to block an aid boat headed for Gaza with 12 activists on board, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

“I have instructed the military to prevent the Madleen flotilla from reaching Gaza,” Israel Katz said in a statement from his office. “To Greta the antisemite and her companions, Hamas propaganda mouthpieces, I say clearly: turn back because you will not reach Gaza.”

The organisers of the Madleen’s voyage said on Saturday that they had reached Egyptian waters and were nearing Gaza, where the conflict between Israel and Hamas entered its 21st month.

The Madleen, a sailing boat operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, left Italy on June 1 with the stated aim of delivering humanitarian aid and breaking the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

“Israel will not allow anyone to break the naval blockade of Gaza, which is aimed at preventing weapons from reaching Hamas — a murderous terrorist group holding our hostages and committing war crimes,” Katz said.

“Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or support terror groups — by sea, air or land,” he added.

The coalition responded in a statement on X, saying it expected “interception and an attack from Israel at any moment” and calling for the governments of those on board to protect them.

The post added that the Madleen is 160 nautical miles from Gaza and that jamming “briefly disrupted our location, but our tracker is functioning again”.

Meanwhile, activists aboard the vessel have said they will continue their journey “until the last minute”.

“We’ll stay mobilised until the last minute — until Israel cuts the internet and networks,” European parliament member Rima Hassan told AFP from the boat. “There are twelve of us civilians on board. We are not armed. There is only humanitarian aid.”

Hassan voiced concern over the lack of official response from countries whose citizens are part of the crew.

“No state has responded. The message being sent is that Israel is being allowed to act with impunity, without any guarantee of protection for us,” she added.

In a post on X, Hassan said that the activists have “less than 24 hours” before they are detained by Israeli authorities.

“When we are no longer able to communicate with you, I’m counting on you to continue the mobilisation that has been so valuable to us throughout this journey,” she wrote.

Nationals of Germany, France, Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands are on the boat.

“We’re not scared of them,” said German human rights activist Yasemin Acar, also on board. “The message they have been sending us, that we cannot come closer, is not making us step back.”

On Sunday, French Minister for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin said that France was obliged to ensure “consular protection” for its nationals aboard the Madleen.

“The six French citizens on this boat are entitled to consular protection,” he told a state TV channel.

The conflict was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

On Sunday, the health ministry in Gaza said that the overall toll for the Gaza war had reached 54,880, the majority being civilians. The UN considers these figures reliable.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
Updated 08 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

Reversing the increasing poverty rate, now at 45pc, requires political will and a strong policy focus.
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...