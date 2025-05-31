Chenab inflow from India reduces by 91,000 cusecs in last two days: Wapda

A reduction of 91,000 cusecs in the inflow of water from India into Chenab River was recorded within the past two days, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) said on Saturday.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejecting the weaponisation of water by India, warned that Pakistan would not allow their neighbour to cross the red line by holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and endangering millions of lives for narrow political gains.

Delhi suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960, which governs the usage of the Indus river system, shortly after 26 civilians in India-held Kashmir were killed in what India called an act of terror.

Pakistan has denied involvement in the incident, but accord remains “in abeyance” by India despite the two nuclear-armed neighbours agreeing to a ceasefire this month following the worst fighting between them in decades.

After the April 22 attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered officials to expedite planning and execution of projects on the Chenab, Jhelum and Indus rivers, three bodies of water in the Indus system that are designated primarily for Pakistan’s use, six people told Reuters.

According to data provided by Wapda today, a further reduction of 37,600 cusecs in the inflow of water at the Chenab River was seen at Marala Headworks compared to yesterday.

Overall, a reduction of 91,000 cusecs in the inflow of water at the Chenab River at Marala headworks was recorded in the last two days, Wapda said.

The authority said that 7,200 cusecs inflow of water was recorded today, meanwhile, no water was discharged..

Yesterday, the water inflow in Chenab at Marala headworks was 44,800 cusecs.

Two days ago, the water inflow in the river at Marala headworks was 98,200 cusecs.