PM in Turkiye to ‘elevate strategic partnership’

• Shehbaz meets Erdogan, expresses gratitude for Ankara’s support during tensions with India

• Both sides reaffirm principled support for ‘core concerns’, including Kashmir dispute; call for Gaza ceasefire

• Premier advocates investments in renewable energy, IT, defence production, agriculture

ISLAMABAD: In the first leg of his four-country tour, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Turkiye, where he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to not only thank Ankara for its support during recent tensions with India but also cement bilateral economic cooperation.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their principled support for each other’s core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” said an official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday.

In his meeting with President Erdogan, the PM advocated joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, highlighting key sectors, including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders also conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership. They also followed up on the implementation of key decisions taken during the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Islamabad on Feb 13 this year. Both sides agreed to take steps to achieve the $5 billion annual bilateral trade target agreed earlier by the two leaders.

In addition to bilateral issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan discussed pressing regional and international developments. They also expressed concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population.

PM Shehbaz, who was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Turkiye for their unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent developments in South Asia. He lauded Turkiye’s principled stance and the outpouring support of goodwill of the Turkish people for Pakistan and termed it as a source of great comfort and strength for Pakistan.

The premier highlighted the commitment, courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces of Pakistan and the resolute patriotism that was demonstrated in an unprecedented manner, which contributed to Pakistan’s victory in Marak-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

According to state-run PTV News, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Information Minis­ter Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi also participated in the meeting.

Moreover, both leaders also presided over a delegation-level meeting between the two sides.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the PM was received by Defence Minister Yashar Guler, Istanbul Deputy Governor Erdogan Turan Ermis, Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Consul General Istanbul Nouman Aslam, and other diplomats.

After the two-day Turkiye visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan during this week.

During the visits, he is expected to hold “wide-ranging discussions” with the nations while acknowledging their support during Pakistan’s recent escalation with India.

According to Dawn.com, in Tajikistan — likely the last leg of his tour — the premier will also attend the International Confe­rence on Glaciers being held in its capital, Dus­hanbe, on May 29 and 30.

The visit comes a fortnight after Pakistan and India reached a US-brokered ceasefire following a brief military confrontation. During the conflict, the Iranian foreign minister visited both nations to act as a mediator. According to the FO’s statement, the PM will have “wide-ranging discussions” with the leaders of the four countries on issues including bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan ties

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Mini­ster Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich discussed bilateral relations and the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project in a phone call on Sunday, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

During the conversation, the two leaders expressed optimism about the early finalisation of the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project.

The ministers also exchanged views on the regional situation, according to the statement.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025