David Lammy appreciates Pakistan’s help in relocation of Afghan refugees to the UK Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 07:43am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel https://www.dawn.com/news/1911723#:~:text=David%20Lam%C2%ADmy%20on%20Saturday%20lauded%20Pakistan%20for%20facilitating%20the%20relocation%20of%20Afghan%20refugees%20to%20the%20United%20Kingdom Pakistan Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more Lahore ATC to indict over 260 in Jinnah House attack case PM Shehbaz cross-examined in defamation suit against Imran SIC seeks fresh bench for reserved seats case review Sponsored Revolutionising reproductive health: Viya launches Viya Telehealth On DawnNews جوہری طاقت کے حصول کے لیے پاکستان کو کن مشکلات سے گزرنا پڑا؟ بھارت کی سفارتی اور جنگی محاذ پر ناکامی: ‘مودی ہے تو سب ممکن ہے’ سوشل میڈیا پر مسلمانوں کو دھمکانے کے لیے بھارتیوں کا گوبھی کا استعمال Dawn News English Budget 2024-25: Trade War, Tariffs And Pakistan Russia-Ukraine Roundup: Talks Falter in Istanbul Trump’s $1 Trillion Middle East Deals Explained Three Maori MPs Face Suspension Over ‘Intimidating’ Haka The Hidden Cost Of India-Pakistan Conflict Pakistan-India Roundup Gaza Roundup Comments Closed