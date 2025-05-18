David Lammy appreciates Pakistan’s help in relocation of Afghan refugees to the UK

18 May, 2025 War and peace WITH South Asia’s peace balanced on a knife-edge, it is important for national political leaders to remain...

18 May, 2025 Unequal taxation PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...

18 May, 2025 Health crimes MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...

Updated 17 May, 2025 Tariff reform Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.

17 May, 2025 Rising heat AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...