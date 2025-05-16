Youm-i-Tashakur: Ceremony to celebrate Operation Bunyanum Marsoos underway in Islamabad

A ceremony to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India — a part of Marka-i-Haq — is being held in Islamabad on Friday at the Pakistan Monument to honour the armed forces and the nation.

The ceremony, marking the Youm-i-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), is attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, armed forces’ leadership, and other civil and military leaders. The day is being celebrated across the country today.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, opening speeches, a flypast, and national songs.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took American intervention for both sides to finally drop their guns.

On Monday, the director general of military operations for both sides held the first round of talks after the ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, Youm-i-Tashakur began with special prayers in mosques, followed by a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals, according to Radio Pakistan.

The main ceremony of Youm-i-Tashakur was also held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. PM Shehbaz was the chief guest at the ceremony, while the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the army chief were also present there.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said that the brave and professional armed forces have written a “golden chapter” in military history by giving an effective and forceful response to the enemy and foiling the enemy’s intentions, state media Pakistan Television reported. He added that innocent Pakistani citizens were martyred in this cowardly attack.

“In response to the enemy’s aggression, our falcons struck such effective blows that the enemy’s military bases, weapons depots and air bases were turned into ruins,” the premier continued.

He also praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Syed Asim Munir and paid tributes to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and his falcons as well as the security of the maritime borders of the Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

A video posted by the government on X showed the premier hoisting the national flag at the PM’s House.

In Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag in Karachi, according to APP. The ceremony was attended by various provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and other officials.

Speaking to the media, CM Murad said that seven individuals from Sindh were martyred during the conflict with India, including six personnel of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Bholari and one civilian from Ghotki. He announced compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs1 million for the injured.

Rescue 1122 officials marked Youm-i-Tashakur at a ceremony in Peshawar. Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad told Dawn.com that a minute of silence was observed and prayers were offered for those who were martyred and injured. The rescue officials also organised a walk where they raised national slogans.

The Punjab police also paid tribute to the PAF for their victory, APP reported. Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar, the head of the provincial force, expressed condolences for the martyrs of the operation and lauded the veterans, saying: “We honour the heroes who laid down their lives and those who returned victorious.”

The IG added that full security arrangements were made for ceremonies and rallies in Lahore and across Punjab.

PM Shehbaz visits martyred PAF squadron leader’s home for condolences

PM Shehbaz also visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was martyred in attacks by India, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, COAS Munir and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister extended his condolences to the family members of the martyred squadron leader and also prayed for him.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the martyr’s services for the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

He also visited Rawalpindi’s Combined Military Hospital to enquire about the health of Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians who were injured in the recent Indian attacks.

“The way the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is unparalleled,” he was quoted by APP as having said.

The prime minister praised the injured soldiers for their bravery, determination, and sense of duty during the conflict.

He said the steadfastness of the people had become a “decisive chapter” in the country’s military history.