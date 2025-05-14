IED detonates at MNA Mubarak Zeb’s Bajaur residence when he wasn’t home

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the residence of the MNA Mubarak Zeb in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, partially damaging the house, police said on Wednesday.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiqu told Dawn.com, “An IED was planted at the MNA’s house main gate, which exploded late at night.” He added that Zeb was not at home at the time of the explosion.

The police reached the site and a search operation was under way to “track down the terrorists”, he said.

Zeb said in a statement that his family and neighbours remained safe in the explosion, but it would not affect their resolve through such tactics. “I would continue my martyred brother Rehan Zeb’s mission,” he added.

National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq condemned the incident, expressing best wishes for Zeb and his family.

He directed KP’s relevant authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the blast, saying the elements involved in the attack must be brought to justice.

Last month, eight people, including three security personnel and five residents, were injured after a roadside bomb targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the same district.

Earlier in May, seven security personnel were martyred when their vehicle was struck by an IED in Balochistan’s Kachhi district.