E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Transporters urge govt to waive demurrage

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 05:32am

KARACHI: Goods transporters have urged the government to order shipping companies and port authorities to waive demurrage and late delivery charges incurred due to 12-day canal protests.

Pakistan Goods Transporters Association (PGTA) Chairman Nisar Hussain Jafry said thousands of commercial vehicles were struck due to roadblocks by the protesters, including lawyers and the people of Sindh, against constructing canals on the Indus River.

As a result, the containers and cargo loaded on the vehicles were not delivered on time, resulting in demurrage and late delivery charges.

He said these charges were imposed on the transporters, who bear no responsibility or fault.

Mr Hussain claimed that over 50,000 goods carriers, which were stranded on various routes in Sindh, including vehicles going to the upcountry and coming from Punjab, have started moving, thus clearing the roads.

The Motorway Police are also cooperating by avoiding any vehicle challans to ensure quick movement of goods. At the same time, the Excise Department has decided to defer imposing any kind of penalties for one week.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025

