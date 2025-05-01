E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Assemblers announce price ‘adjustments’

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: Amid growing uncertainty over a war-like situation between Pakistan and India, auto assemblers on Wednesday surprised customers with price relief and shocks amid falling cost of production thanks to exchange rate stability for over one and a half years and a massive reduction in the interest rate.

For example, Lucky Motor Corporation drastically lowered the price of Kia Sportage L HEV, L FWD and L Alpha to Rs10.999 million, Rs9.999m and Rs8.499m from Rs1.2850m, Rs11.825m and Rs9.499m, a drop of Rs1.851m, Rs1.82m and Rs1m, respectively.

The company’s circular says that the new prices, which are temporarily adjusted, are effective from May 1.

On the contrary, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL), which raised the prices of various models by up to Rs120,000 in February, has come out with fresh price shocks for multiple models.

For example, the company revised the prices of Suzuki Swift GL MT model to Rs4.416m from Rs4.336m, up by Rs80,000 effective from April 26.

The price of Suzuki Cultus VXR, VXL and AGS models has been jacked up to Rs4.230m, Rs4.316m and Rs4.618m from Rs3.858m, Rs4.244m and Rs4.546m, up by Rs372,000, Rs72,000 and Rs72,000, respectively.

Temporary shutdown: Meanwhile, Bolan Casting Ltd, a leading tractor parts maker, temporarily halted production activities from April 28 to May 9, citing a drastic drop in orders.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...
Tribunal delays
30 Apr, 2025

Tribunal delays

IS justice to be delayed till such time that it becomes meaningless? At least that is the impression one gleans from...
Missing growth
30 Apr, 2025

Missing growth

PAKISTAN faces a paradox: its economy has been stabilising but growth remains elusive. The ‘feel good’ part of...
Info wars
Updated 30 Apr, 2025

Info wars

Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan hatred.