Five of a family die as jeep plunges into ravine in Mansehra

Umar Bacha Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 02:22pm
The crashed jeep in a ravine Sundi area of Mansehra on April 28, 2025. — Photo via author
The crashed jeep in a ravine Sundi area of Mansehra on April 28, 2025. — Photo via author

Five members of a family died and seven others were injured when a Jabori-bound jeep plunged into a ravine in the Sundi area of Mansehra district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, police said.

Most parts of Battal, Shenkiari, and Upper Mansehra in the district comprise of mountainous, hard terrain with roads with sharp turns, and traffic accidents frequently occur on these roads due to their bad condition.

“The jeep was heading towards the Jabori area when the driver lost control and it plunged into a deep ravine, resulting in the death of four on the spot, while one injured person succumbed on the way to the hospital,” Nawazabad police station Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Waheed told Dawn.com.

According to the SHO, seven other people were injured in the incident and have been shifted to the Shenkiari Rural Health Centre. The critically injured among them were moved to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra city.

Waheed said three women, a child and a young man were among the deceased.

“Nine [Including the deceased and injured] were from the same family, and three others were local residents from the nearby localities of Sundi, he added.

The SHO continued that the bodies had been handed over to their relatives, and the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier in the month, Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi remained safe after being involved in a road accident in Mansehra.

The mishap occurred after the brakes of the vehicle the ambassador was travelling in failed, leading to a collision with a police escort van, which subsequently fell into a deep ravine in the Makriha Jandwal area.

