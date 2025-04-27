Anti-India rallies across GB slam Indus treaty suspension

GILGIT: Protest rallies and demonstrations aga­inst India continued on a second consecutive day acr­­oss Gilgit-Baltistan, de­­nouncing the announcement by the Modi government to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The rallies organised by religious parties, civil soc­iety organisations, and po­­litical parties took place in various cities, including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Dia­­mer, Ghizer, Astore, Ghanche, Shigar, Khar­mang and Nagar, on Friday and Saturday.

Elected members of the GB Assembly, religious leaders, civil society members, and students participated in the rallies.

The marchers announ­ced their unflinching support to Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the country from any misadventure from India. They also carried placards inscribed with slogans such as “GB will never allow illegal occupation of water”.

