E-Paper | April 26, 2025

At least four killed, 500 injured in Iran port explosion: state media

Anadolu Agency | AFP | Reuters Published April 26, 2025 Updated April 26, 2025 06:12pm
This screengrab taken from footage released by Iranian state television outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting News (IRIBNEWS) on April 26 shows thick black smoke billowing following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port, southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan. — AFP
This screengrab taken from footage released by Iranian state television outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting News (IRIBNEWS) on April 26 shows thick black smoke billowing following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port, southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan. — AFP

A massive explosion was reported at the Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, local media reported on Saturday, leaving four people dead and over 500 injured.

“Unfortunately, at least four deaths have been confirmed by rescuers,” the head of the Red Crescent Society’s Relief and Rescue Organisation, Babak Mahmoudi, told state TV.

State television, citing emergency services, reported that “516 people have been injured as hundreds have been transferred to nearby medical centres” in the southern province of Hormozgan, where the Shahid Rajaee port is located.

The explosion was reported at around 12:30am local time (2100GMT/2am PKT) on Saturday.

The strategically important port, located in the southern Hormozgan province, lies around 15 kilometres southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.

The explosion was likely caused by poorly stored chemical materials detonating, according to Hossein Zafari, a spokesperson for Iran’s crisis management organisation.

“The cause of the explosion was the chemicals inside the containers,” he told Iran’s ILNA news agency. “Previously, the Director General of Crisis Management had given warnings to this port during their visits and had pointed out the possibility of danger.”

The explosion occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, but there was no immediate indication of a link between the two events.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, it could have been caused by the explosion of a fuel tank, however, there has been no official statement on it so far.

The report said rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the site of the incident, with port operations suspended temporarily to allow security and emergency forces to restore order.

The semi-official Fars News Agency quoted local officials in Hormozgan as saying the explosion occurred at a section of the Shahid Rajaee Port dock, adding that efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for restraint
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

Time for restraint

Neither Pakistan nor India can afford another war. It is time again to give diplomacy a chance.
A wise decision
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

A wise decision

GOOD sense seems to have finally prevailed, with the federal government deferring the planned canal projects,...
‘Fake’ Pakistanis
26 Apr, 2025

‘Fake’ Pakistanis

THE revelation is shocking. Hundreds of individuals holding Pakistani passports who were detained by the Saudi...
Wheat worries
25 Apr, 2025

Wheat worries

PUNJAB’S farmers are enraged. They are not getting what they call a fair price for their wheat harvest this year...
Ending rabies
25 Apr, 2025

Ending rabies

RABIES remains one of Pakistan’s most deadly, yet neglected public health crises. Across the country, hundreds die...