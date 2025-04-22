28 trade officers picked for foreign postings

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed a fresh batch of 28 Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) for posting in foreign missions to bolster Pakistan’s global economic presence.

The TIOs will be posted following the completion of a pre-departure training session. The training will take place at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) in Islamabad. It is aimed at equipping them with the skills they need to help reshape the country’s trade and investment diplomacy.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, in a speech on Monday, highlighted the “transformative vision” behind this fresh batch of TIOs selected through a merit-based, transparent process involving all key stakeholders.

“Gone are the days when TIOs were perceived to be abroad for ceremonial duties or leisure. Now they are expected to perform, and their performance will be measured through established yardsticks,” he stated. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the training programme at PITAD.

Minister Jam Kamal urges TIOs to work hard for improving Pakistan’s image

The minister urged officers to move beyond conventional methods. “You must brand Pakistan not just as a country, but also as a unique identity recognised through its exports _ our mangoes, basmati rice, and world-class soccer balls. Let the world know us through our excellence,” he said.

Jam Kamal called upon TIOs to “proactively explore trilateral cooperation models”, recognising the global shift towards economic blocs. “We must navigate the new global order with agility and creativity. Challenges open new windows of opportunity.”

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul reinforced the urgency of this mission, calling for a shift in mindset from political to commercial diplomacy. “The era of political diplomacy is waning. Trade and investment now define global power structures. You are no longer just diplomats; you are Pakistan’s economic frontliners,” he said.

Pointing to dwindling exports, rising imports, and the pressure on foreign exchange, the secretary stressed the role of TIOs in reversing this trend.

“You are expected to act as catalysts, forming strong liaisons with chambers of commerce, retail giants, and multinational businesses in your host countries,” he said.

Secretary Paul advised the officers to sharpen their knowledge and remain undeterred by challenges. “You carry the hopes of a nation struggling to stabilise its economy. Never let your vision get blurred.”

Shazia Adnan, the Director General of PITAD, said described the training programme as a launch pad for

“your hard task ahead”.

“You are Pakistan’s future trade diplomats, responsible for bridging economic gaps and building long-term partnerships,” she said.

Shazia Adnan highlighted the programme’s broad-based nature, which includes interactions with leading business chambers, government departments, and industry leaders. “From classroom sessions to real-world briefings, this training is designed to give you a 360-degree view of the trade and investment landscape,” she added.

The event marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s approach to global trade and investment promotion, with a clear message: TIOs are no longer mere representatives, but change-makers equipped to drive Pakistan’s economic renaissance on the global stage.

The government’s commitment to empo­wering these officers with robust training, strategic direction, and performance accountability signals a bold step towards economic diplomacy that delivers results.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025