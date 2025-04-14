E-Paper | April 14, 2025

Bulls return to PSX as shares climb in intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 01:23pm
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal

Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as shares climbed more than 900 points in intraday trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 949.56, or 0.83 per cent, to stand at 115,802.89 from the previous close of 114,853.33 at 12:47pm.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, said, “The market took a breather today, buoyed by the weekend announcement of tariff exemptions for China, which helped lift global sentiment.”

Locally, he highlighted that the receipt of over $4 billion in remittances for March propelled market sentiment.

“Additionally, inflation expectations have declined over the past month, leading an increasing number of participants to anticipate interest rate cuts in the near term,” he noted.

“A reduction in interest rates could drive an upward rerating in equities.”

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, also attributed the bullish momentum to better-than-expected remittances.

“Moreover — with regional markets up today — local investors have also started taking fresh positions,” he added.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said, “Investor focus has returned to improving fundamentals following Trump’s pause on reciprocal tariffs and exemptions on telecom-related imports.”

Ashraf also attributed the upward trajectory to remittances for March.

Additionally, he noted that an “expected sub-1.0pc inflation in April, likely to be driven by post-Eid price easing amid falling oil prices, have created room for potential rate cuts”.

“With falling fixed income yields and softer commodity prices, equities are likely to stay in focus,” he stated. “We recommend targeting stocks poised to benefit from structural reforms beyond beneficiary of monetary easing and commodity prices.”

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The fallout

The fallout

Maleeha Lodhi
Faced with an untrustworthy trade partner in the US, the economic imperative for countries would be to pursue trade diversion.

Editorial

April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...
Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....