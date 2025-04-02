E-Paper | April 03, 2025

Govt to announce ‘major relief package’ tomorrow

Dawn.com Published April 2, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 11:02pm
An exterior view of Parliament House in Islamabad. — Senate of Pakistan
The federal government is set to announce a “major” relief package tomorrow (Thursday), according to social media posts by government and high-ranking officials.

The government on Wednesday posted on its official X account that “great news for the entire nation” would be unveiled tomorrow, without providing any details about the announcement itself. The post bore the hashtag ‘Small Eid, Big Gift’, referring to Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N posted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make an important announcement tomorrow, while a separate post said that he would be giving “a big gift from the federal government to the people”.

However, Rana Sanaullah, the premier’s aide, wrote on X that the PM would announce a major relief package tomorrow which would “thwart Pakistan’s default plot”.

“Stock market rally, remittances rise, and inflation fall—tomorrow the propaganda of despair will end!” the PM’s adviser maintained.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also posted about tomorrow’s announcement, calling it “good news … which will be the fruit of the hard work and the result of Allah’s grace since 2022”.

He did not specify what was being announced.

He added, “This journey of development, progress and economic revival will continue.”

On March 26, PM Shehbaz’s team unlocked the new $1.3 billion arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with a successful first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme.

The IMF disclosed in March that it had allowed only a Re1 per unit reduction in power tariff against a grid levy imposed on industrial captive power plants.

“The programme allows some explicit tariff differential subsidy and revenue from CPP (captive power plants) firms can be used for reducing Rs1 per kWh (kilowatt-hour) electricity price.

“The benefit of the reduction in the prices will go to everyone,” IMF Resi­dent Representative in Islam­­abad Mahir Binici told journalists.

